Chicken product recalled; Taylor Farms

Breaded chicken items that were shipped to Arkansas and sold in deli sections have been recalled

WASHINGTON (KFTA) — Three-hundred-42 pounds of breaded chicken items have been recalled by Taylor Farms Inc. out of Chicago, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The problem is due to a “processing defect” that may have created the product to be undercooked.

The items were shipped to retailers in Arkansas, Michigan, Mississippi, Ohio, Tennessee, and West Virginia where the products are sold in the deli section.

The ready-to-eat breaded chicken items were produced on August 3, 2019.

14.75-oz. sealed clear trays containing “Parmesan Topped Chicken with Spaghetti” with lot codes TFIL215A001 and TFIL216A001 and “Use by” dates 8/14/19 and 8/15/19.

12.5-oz. sealed clear trays containing “Homestyle Fried Chicken Dinner” with lot codes TFIL215A001 and TFIL216A001 and “Use by” dates 8/13/19 and 8/14/19.

9-oz. cardboard trays with plastic lids containing “Breaded Chicken Breast” with lot codes TFIL215A001 and TFIL216A001 and “Use by” dates 8/09/19 and 8/10/19.

The problem was discovered when the company, Taylor Farms, called FSIS because of a consumer complaint.

If you have this product it's recommended to not eat it. Throw away the item or return it to the place of purchase.






