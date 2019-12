GENTRY, Ark. (KFTA) — One child is dead after a house fire in Gentry on Saturday, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Department.

It happened at 22718 Worthington Road on Saturday afternoon.

Authorities could not confirm the name or age of the deceased child.

The cause of the fire and death is currently under investigation, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Department.

