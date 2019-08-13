Child left in hot car survives, dad arrested in Central Arkansas

HASKELL, Ark. (KARK) — A child has survived being left in a hot car and a man has been arrested in the incident.

On Monday, August 12 around 4:00 p.m. police got a call from an anonymous person stating that 15 minutes ago she saw a man get out of his car and head into the store, leaving his child in the car.

At the time of the call, it was 97 degrees outside with a heat index of 110 degrees.

When the police arrived the police went to the car to get a license plate number to see who the car was registered to. The man walked up to the car and said that it was his. The man then identified himself as Christopher R. Schneider.

Police asked why he left his child in the car with no air, the car not running and the window rolled up. Schneider said that he didn’t think he would be inside long and that “it really wasn’t that hot inside the car”.

Police told Schneider the temperature and heat index and that it was entirely too warm to be leaving a child in a car.

Schneider again said that he didn’t think he would be gone long and that before he turned the car off the a/c was on full blast. He also said that he didn’t want to wake up the child because she was sleeping.

Police called the mother of the child and told her the situation. The mother arrived and took the child.

Mr. Schneider was arrested and taken to the Saline County Detention Center. Schneider was booked on the chargers of Endangering the Welfare of a Minor.