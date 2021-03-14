Chile becomes Latin America’s COVID-19 vaccination champion

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) - Sports are back, COVID-19 guidelines are being loosened, the Hogs are rolling, and local businesses are feeling the effects.

Business owners on Dickson street tell me morale inside their bars couldn’t be higher. “It has just been breathing a sigh of relief that there is finally a light at the end of the tunnel," says Owner of Bugsy's, Troy Gittings.