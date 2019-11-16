China lifting ban on U.S. poultry​ could lead to boost in local production

(KFTA) — The local poultry industry is welcoming the decision for China to end a 5-year ban on imported chicken from the United States. Arkansas ranks second in the nation in chicken production and this lift will only boost production.

The National Chicken Council said this will give the U.S. access to at least $1billion dollars worth of exports to China annually.​

China blocked the import of chicken and chicken products from the U.S. back in 2015 after a bird flu outbreak. The U.S. has been free of the disease since 20-17 however the ban stayed in effect.

China officially made the announcement to lift the ban on Thursday. The country is facing a protein shortage due to its pig population being wiped out by African swine fever.

The National Chicken Council said they are looking forward to resuming the trade partnership with China in the coming weeks.