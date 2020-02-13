Chocolate making for Valentine’s Day

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Northwest Arkansas bakeries and chocolate shops are getting ready for the Valentine’s Day rush.

While Christmas is a busy time of year for these shops, owner of Markham and Fitz in Bentonville says February 14 is a close second. He says preparation began around New Year’s Day.

Stewart says these days are hectic but worth it.

“Chocolate is one of the most beloved foods in the world,” Stewart said. “It’s delicious, it releases endorphins when you eat it. It’s kind of a natural thing to pair with love.”

Stewart adds that while Valentine’s Day tends to be reserved for couples, there are ways the whole family can celebrate together.

“Whether it’s just having a special breakfast or making chocolate chip cookies and getting them involved,” Stewart said. “It’s always nice to share an experience and kind of bond through creation together.”

Click here for a truffle recipe and here for a simple cookie recipe you can make with your family.