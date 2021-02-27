Choctaw Nation reports more than $2.5 Billion impact provided to Oklahoma in 2019

DURANT, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma announced Thursday that the Tribe had a $2,519,532,303 economic impact on the State of Oklahoma in 2019.

The economic impact report, prepared by Dr. Kyle Dean, Economist for the Center for Native American and Urban Studies at Oklahoma City University, showed the Choctaw Nation is one of the largest contributors to southeastern Oklahoma, as well as the overall state.

In 2019, the Tribe reportedly supported 18,152 Oklahoman jobs paying wages and benefits of $839 million to Oklahoma workers.

“The Choctaw Nation is one of the best partners the state could ask for,” Dean said. “Their economic impact of $2.5 billion makes them one of the most substantial contributors to the state’s economy with much of their impact being felt in poorer rural areas in southeastern Oklahoma.”

“We are a thriving force in the region that provide new opportunities, growth and prosperity to our families and communities,” Choctaw Chief Gary Batton said. “We continue to bring positive change to not only our Tribe but the entire state of Oklahoma and its people, both tribal and non-tribal, for years to come.”