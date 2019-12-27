CONWAY, Ark. (KFTA) — Conway Police officers showed off their Christmas caroling skills. They also took this time to train using taser devices.

Rookie officers sang holiday favorites like “Jingle Bells” and “We wish you a Merry Christmas” during the training.

Conway Police Department shared the video on Facebook saying “Christmas caroling and taser training go hand in hand. Just ask rookies with Your Conway Police Department. Here’s a little present for you. Enjoy…Merry Christmas!!!”

Some police departments insist officers who want to carry the weapon to be tased before using it on duty. This way they know exactly the type of pain they would be inflicting.