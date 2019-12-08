Christmas comes early for more than 200 Fort Smith kids

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 39 put holiday cheer in the hearts of more than 200 kids this holiday season.

The group hosted its annual Cops & Kids at Christmas, which began at 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at Walmart Super Center on Rogers Avenue.

Kids who participated were given a budget that was equal among each of them and bought toys, clothes, accessories, hygiene products, etc. with the money.

Every year, some of the kids purchase gifts for their sibling(s).

The Kiwanis Noon Club of Fort Smith provided hot dogs and drinks for those who participated.