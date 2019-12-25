Christmas Eve shooting kills man in Kansas City, Missouri

FOX24

Kansas City, Missouri ... 149th homicide in 2019

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Christmas Eve shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, has left one man dead.

The Kansas City Star reports that police were dispatched to a southern Kansas City neighborhood about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said a man was located on the ground near a car and was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives canvassed the area for witnesses, but the circumstances were still under investigation Wednesday and there was no information about a suspect.

The Star said data it has maintained shows that the shooting was the 149th homicide in Kansas City this year.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss