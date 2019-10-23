Church group helps Rogers residents with debris cleanup

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — When storms blew through Rogers on Sunday, Cross Church administrators took to social media to find out who needed help with dangerous debris. They got a big response and aided residents Tuesday.

About seven or eight church members helped out in the recovery effort, which included portions of South 21st Street. Starting about mid-morning, they spent several hours at each home before moving to the next. Some homes were worse than others.

Scott Carter is the Associate Minister of Missions for Cross Church, and he said most people in need were single mothers or elderly folks. He said more are expected to join the cleanup process over the next couple days.

“They’re always grateful,” Carter said of the people who benefited from the group’s help. “They really don’t care who comes and helps as long as people come and help, but [they’re] always gracious, always grateful.”

Carter said some properties looked like “war zones” on arrival due to the severity of tree and property damage. The group took a break for lunch a little after noon but continued to help until before sundown.