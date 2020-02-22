Circuit Judge candidates speak with Fayetteville voters

by: Megan Wilson

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Candidates for Circuit Judge spoke with voters in Fayetteville.

The Chamber hosted two candidate forums at the public library to open a dialogue between political candidates with constituents and to share their vision for the future of Fayetteville.

Five candidates are going head to head for a new division eight-seat, which includes Washington and Madison counties.

Robert L. Depper the third will face off Juvenile Court judge Stacey Zimmerman for the 4th judicial district.

“It’s always a great pleasure to you know have a spirited conversation with the community and it’s so important in a democratic society that we flesh out honest issues,” Depper said.

“I took the bench in January of 1999. Mary Ann Gunn and I were the first women to be elected to circuit court positions back in 1998 in Northwest Arkansas,” Zimmerman said.

The primary election is Tuesday, March 3.

