City celebrates 126th Gravette Day

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KFTA) — The City of Gravette celebrated a longstanding tradition on Saturday.

The 126th Annual Gravette Day, featuring a 5K, car bash, a parade, pep rally, and multiple pageants, draws approximately 2500 visitors to the area each year.

Events started at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday and will conclude at 9:30 p.m. with karaoke, games, and food and beer vendors at Main Street After Hours.

Proceeds from the Gravette Day 5K Run/Walk will benefit the Shop with a Cop program, in which officers with the Gravette Police Department take students from the local school district shopping for Christmas.

The Gravette Fire Department’s “Car Bash” event allowed attendees to bash a 1970’s Mercury Sable with a variety of hammers for $2 per minute.

Rescue personnel then demonstrated a vehicle extrication by removing a dummy from the interior of the bashed car.

Main Street After Hours, held from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., includes karaoke, music, sidewalk art, yard games, a beer garden, and food vendors.