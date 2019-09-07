City council gives final deadline to Lincoln housing

"He could face condemnation of his property"

LINCOLN, Ark. (KFTA) — The Lincoln City Council continues to question the future of an apartment complex.

In April, the Lincoln Motel Apartments located on West Pridemore Drive, had multiple violations of building and fire codes.

“They had lack of extinguishers, electric appliances not up to fire code, and other violations,” Lincoln Attorney Steve Zega said.

According to Zega, city officials started inspections at the complexes for code compliance and also found many building violations.

The Lincoln Motel Apartment’s owner, Ignacio Mata, was notified by the city to get the building up to code.

“He (Mata) was given 90 days to come into compliance and he didn’t initially,” Zega said.

According to Zega, after numerous special city council meetings November 1 is the Mata’s hard deadline.

“He could face condemnation of his property and the city could pass a resolution of clearing his property as a public nuisance and we could proceed with all the remedies we have which might include demolition,” he said.

Zega said the city doesn’t want to do that if it is at all avoidable because he doesn’t want the residents to have to find another place to live.

“Our main concern is safety and we want people to be safe where they live,” he said.

According to Zega, some of the things Mata has already repaired include adding heating and air units to each complex.

Zega said this is a positive change in the right direction.