City leaders seeking input from Fayetteville residents

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — On Monday (November 18), Fayetteville residents can share their ideas on planned improvement projects for a busy road in the city.

An input meeting will go over some of the projects planned for the road, including drainage and street improvements.

City leaders will also be taking ideas for improving the safety of pedestrians and cyclists.

“Some of the neighbors feel there have been issues with speeding,” said director of development services for the city, Garner Stoll. “It serves the Butterfield Elementary School, so parents are taking their kids to school on that road.”

The results of a protected bike lane pilot project will also be discussed at the meeting. The city collaborated with local nonprofit, Bike NWA to test a street design aimed to make the road safer for drivers and cyclists.

Stoll said it came with mixed reviews. He said there was positive feedback from bikers and pedestrians that used the lane, but that it was expensive to maintain.

“It’s been a learning experiment for us and the neighbors,” Stoll said. “But we’re not looking at making that permanent.”

The project is set to end on November 30. Residents are invited to bring suggestions on how to improve the road as well as see concepts drawn up by the city.

The meeting takes place Monday, November 18 at the Rolling Hills Baptist Church (1400 E Rolling Hills Drive) from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.