City now accepts compostable food waste at two drop-off locations

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Fayetteville will begin accepting residential food waste at drop-off locations.

The City hopes to divert at least 40 percent of all waste sent to the landfill by 2027.

Food waste makes up 18 percent of the total waste going to the landfill.

The food waste collected through this program will be combined with the commercial food waste collection and processed into nutrient-rich compost available for purchase.

For residential collection, City staff recommends placing materials in a lidded container and dropping off once a week to reduce odors.

There is no charge to drop off residential food waste.

Visit www.fayetteville-ar.gov/compost from more information about the City’s compost and mulch programs.