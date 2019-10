FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville is getting into the holiday spirit.

Crews have already started handing Christmas lights at the downtown square.

Each year, Fayetteville Parks and Recreation workers decorate the square with over 400,000 lights.

The square will officially light up on November 22 at 6 p.m., and runs through December 31.

Workers say it takes about six weeks to get the lights up.