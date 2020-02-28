City of Fayetteville removes bumper stops on Rolling Hills Drive

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville removed rubber bumper stops on the Eastbound lane of Rolling Hills Drive.

Work began yesterday, February 27, and continued today.

Crews are replacing the bumpers with rumble strips and reflectors.

The rubber bumper stops were part of a one-year protected bike lane project organized by Bike NWA and funded by a grant from the Walton Family Foundation.

“It was a really good learning process for how that street is gonna function not just for cars but for people, whether they’re walking or biking on the street and also the people that live there,” said Dane Eifling, Bike and Pedestrian Programs Coordinator for City.

Eifling said that the bike lane on Rolling Hills Drive will be fully protected for pedestrians and cyclists by 2023.