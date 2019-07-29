City of Fayetteville sets regulations for motorized scooter-share

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The city of Fayetteville is prepared to accept applications from providers wishing to establish motorized scooter-share programs.

On July 16, the city council passed an ordinance that establishes regulations for use of motorized scooters within the city, as well as requirements to be met by would-be scooter-share vendors.

The electric scooters travel at speeds up to 15 mph, are simple to use, and require no license to operate. As with the VeoRide bike-share program, the scooters require no dock and can be parked in any approved parking area within the City.

Guidelines for scooter riders, according to the new ordinance, are similar to those that govern cyclists.

Scooters must yield to pedestrians, may not travel on sidewalks that directly abut building faces, and must stay to the far right when traveling on shared roadways.

Scooter operators must be 16 or older and must not carry anything that would prevent them from keeping at least one hand on the handlebars at all times. For a full list of regulations for scooter riders, click here.

On Tuesday, July 30, at 2:00 p.m. the city will begin accepting online applications from vendors who wish to establish a scooter-share program in Fayetteville.

Scooter-share vendors must provide a minimum of 100 scooters and no more than 250, must have a Fayetteville business license, pay application and fleet fees, and provide evidence of liability insurance, among other requirements.

If you would like to apply, fill out the application form here.