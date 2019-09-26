City of Fayetteville wants input about short-term rental regulation

FOX24

A public meeting will be hosted Monday, Sept. 30

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Fayetteville city leaders said they want input from residents regarding short-term rentals.

A resolution was created during July to study and develop an ordinance regarding short-term rentals including Airbnb, VRBO and HomeAway.

A public meeting will be hosted from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30 at City Hall, 113 W. Mountain St., in room 326.

Attendees will be asked about the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of short-term rentals and regulation.

Input may also be given online here.



Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss