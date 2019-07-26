City of Lincoln pushing for a Farmer’s Market

LINCOLN, Ark. (KFTA) — Lincoln residents are trying to get a committee of volunteers organized to make a Farmer’s Market happen.

Rick Setting, who is in charge of the promoting of the Farmer’s Market, said getting the conversation started of the project has been pretty positive from both the residents and city officials.

Setting said it all started on Facebook where Lincoln residents voiced their desire for a Farmer’s Market.

From there, Setting formed a group of volunteers and spoke with Lincoln’s Mayor and Event Committee.

Setting said the group is trying to get a plan put together to present to the Chamber of Commerce, who has the final say on if and when a Farmer’s Market could be started in Lincoln.

“We love Lincoln and I think most of the folks around here do too,” Setting said. “We would like to promote the inner city here and get this Farmers Market going.”

He said anything the Farmer’s Market needs to pay for such as restroom rentals and advertising would come from a fee vendors will pay upfront.

He added it’s too late in the season to start a Farmer’s Market but he is confident one will be up and running by spring of 2020 at the Lincoln Square.





