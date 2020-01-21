City of Little Rock faces contempt of court charge if reinstated officer not given gun and badge by Wednesday, judge rules

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — The City of Little Rock faces being found in contempt of court in a case involving reinstatement of an officer who had been fired in 2019 following a deadly shooting. This comes in a ruling Tuesday morning by Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Tim Fox.

The contempt finding would happen if the City does not comply with Judge Fox’s directive in the case of Officer Charles Starks over giving him back his gun, badge and credentials.

The judge says if the City do not comply, LRPD Chief Keith Humphrey will have to turn in his badge and gun. The city will also have to pay $10,000 a day until they comply.

