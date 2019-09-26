City of Mountainburg issues boil order

MOUNTAINBURG, Ark. (KFTA) — The City of Mountainburg Water Department is issuing a boil order.

According to the city, the boil order includes everyone south of the school.

For Mountainburg water customers a precautionary boil order has been issued due to a water line break and loss of pressure.

This does not include the north end of town or the Rackley Mountain or Eastlake users.

The city says the boil order could be days before they get sample results back from the Health Department.

For further information and questions, please call 479-369-4281.

