City of Springdale holds groundbreaking ceremony for new park

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — The city of Springdale hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for Shaw Family Park.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held yesterday at the location of the park.

This project is part of the 2018 bond issue that was passed by the residents of Springdale.

Mayor Doug Sprouse, city council members, elected officials, city staff, Milestone Construction, Chamber of Commerce and the Shaw family were all in attendance for the ceremony.

The park will be located at 7341 W. Downum Road when it is completed.