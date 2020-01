CLARKSVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — At about 4 p.m. Clarksville Police Department responded to the area of Love Circle after reports of a man being stabbed.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers located stabbing victim Harley Lowrance, 36, who then was transported to the Johnson County Regional Medical Center.

Clarksville Police arrested a suspect fleeing the scene shortly after.

Billy Brewer, 43, was taken into custody and is awaiting hearing at the Johnson County Detention Center.