Clarksville man plans to buy first home with $70,000 lottery winnings

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A Clarksville man says he plans to buy a home for his family of seven after claiming a lottery prize worth $70,000 at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center in Little Rock on Monday.

Neil Smith purchased the winning ticket — a $3 scratch-off game, Win 10X — from Tobacco Town on 211 South Rogers in Clarksville, according to a release from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery on Tuesday.

“I usually buy the $1 or $2 tickets, but I just sold a washing machine and decided to treat myself with a couple of lottery tickets for entertainment,” Smith said.

Smith said he purchased four tickets in total and revealed the $70,000 prize on his third try.

“I ran into the store to check the ticket to make sure my eyes weren’t playing some cruel joke on me. I scanned it on the ticket checker about ten times,” he said.

Smith said his wife, Rita, had to scratch the fourth and final ticket because he was too overwhelmed with happiness.

“I always dreamed of owning a home for my family of seven. My family has had the worst luck with landlords,” Smith told lottery officials. “I went back to my vehicle and told my wife that we could finally make a down payment on a house.”

Tears in her eyes, his wife replied that the last ticket was a loser.