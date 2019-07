CLARKSVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Police are investigating several break-ins downtown.

Windows of several businesses were shattered Wednesday evening, July 24. The amount of damage is estimated at more than $1,000, according to Clarksville police.

Photo Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department

The suspects, who have yet to be identified, will face felony charges, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police.