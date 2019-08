FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — One of the two owners of Dickson Street Bookshop has died.

Charles O’Donnell’s last day of work was Monday, Aug. 12. He died Tuesday, Aug. 13. He was 85.

The shop is a Fayetteville staple. He and Don Choffel opened it in 1978.

A statement from the bookstore states, “His memory will live on at the bookshop for all its days, and may they be many.”

The shop will be closed between 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 to honor and celebrate O’Donnell.

Read his obituary, here.