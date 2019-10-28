Coast Guard seizes $367M of cocaine from international waters

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Coast Guard announced the offload of approximately 27,300 pounds of seized cocaine and 11,000 pounds of seized marijuana in Ft. Lauderdale Monday morning.

The Coast Guard Cutter James crew made the announcement at a press conference at Port Everglades around 10:30 a.m.

The cocaine is reportedly worth roughly $367 million and the marijuana is worth an estimated $10 million, the Coast Guard announced.

The drugs were seized by various Coast Guard crews in international waters of the Caribbean Basin and the Eastern Pacific Ocean off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America.

“The offload of over 13 tons of drugs represents the efforts of not only 10 Coast Guard cutters over 18 separate interdictions, but also the commitment and dedication of international allies and partners, like the Colombians, as we work together to disrupt the networks that profit from their them,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jason Neiman, Seventh Coast Guard District public affairs officer.





