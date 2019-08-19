Cold Case: Family of Terry Credit still searching for answers

CONWAY, Ark. (KARK) — “We still don’t have justice it’s just over whelming you know,” Victoria Credit said.

It’s been three years since Terry Credit was murdered at his Conway home.

The case is still unsolved.

The family says there are no leads in the case and it gets harder each year.

Terry’s mother says her son was a good person and didn’t bother anyone.

They just want to know who would take his life away and why.

Terry Credit’s family celebrated another birthday at his grave site in Mayflower on Monday.

“He would have been 53 years old,” Victoria Credit said.

“I miss him everyday. Every day and every minute. It’s just hard on me,” Essie credit said.

Credit was a father, brother and son.

“He did anything and everything for everybody. Never meet a stranger. Just a good person,” Victoria Credit said.

Credit was shot to death inside his home at the Oakwood Village Trailer Park in Conway on August 17, 2016.

“When they knocked on my door at 5:30 in the morning and told me I was just devastated. He didn’t bother no body,” Essie Credit said.

There are no leads or arrest in the case.

“Tired is an understatement. It’s time for somebody to step up, rework this case,” Victoria Credit said.

Terry’s mother Essie said she wishes detectives could do more to bring the family justice.

“I feel like they’re not really looking for no body. I think it’s been swept under the rug and they said let it go,” Essie Credit said.

The family says they’re determined to keep his spirit alive.

“I miss him a lot. Sometimes I still have my moments where I cry,” Victoria Credit said.

They pray another year doesn’t pass without answers.

“If the people that killed my brother don’t come forward for somebody that know who killed him come forward we will never know who killed him,” Charles Credit Jr. said.

The reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction in credit’s murder is $17,000 dollars.

He leaves behind his parents, a wife, two kids and seven siblings.

