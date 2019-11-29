Cold, rain doesn’t stop Black Friday shoppers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Despite cold and rain permeating the Northwest Arkansas weather, shoppers still got in their fix at stores during Black Friday.

Black Friday is a consumerist holiday in which businesses sell their wares at sometimes significantly lower prices. Temperatures hovered around the 40s throughout Thanksgiving evening, giving a reason for some to stay home. But many Northwest Arkansans braved the weather to take part in the holiday.

“[I came] to get some AirPods because I heard they were on sale,” said Alan Sanchez, who came from Rogers to shop in Fayetteville. “Might as well take advantage of that sale. “I spent like $139, and they’re usually like $200 brand new, basically.”

With Cyber Monday and Small Business Saturday coming along, shoppers still have a chance to take part in consumerism-based holidays.

