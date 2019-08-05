Comedian Rodney Carrington to appear in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — Rodney Carrington will perform in October at the ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith.

This show is ages 18+ and for mature audiences. The show begins at 7:00 p.m. with doors opening at 6:00 p.m. The performance will be on October 18.

Rodney Carrington is a multi-talented comedian, actor, and writer who has recorded eight major record label comedy albums selling over 3 million copies.

Tickets are $51.25 and $46.25, and both price levels will increase by $5.25 on the day of the show.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 9 at 10 a.m. and are available at Ticketmaster.com.