Community Blood Center of the Ozarks appealing for type O blood

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFTA) — The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will host a week-long blood drive starting on Monday, October 21.

The center is experiencing a shortage all type-O blood products.

All month long, the Blood Center is offering a free campfire mug with each donation.

You can help by giving blood at any of the following locations:

Fayetteville: Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks, 1100 N. College Ave – 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Monday, October 21, 2019

Rogers: Rogers Heritage High School, 1114 South Fifth Street – 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM, Friday, October 25, 2019

Springdale: 3503 S. Thompson Rd. – Open Monday through Thursday from 11 am to 6 pm and Friday from 8 am to 2 pm

Bentonville: 1400 SE Walton Blvd. – Open Monday through Thursday from 11 am to 6 pm and Friday from 8 am to 2 pm.

To be eligible to give blood, you must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health, and present a valid photo ID