Community Blood Center of the Ozarks appeals for donations to boost low supply

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFTA) — A local blood bank is experiencing a shortage of certain blood types.
The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) reports that it’s low on type A-positive, O-negative, and B-negative blood products.
CBCO is the exclusive provider to patients at more than 40 area hospitals.
During the month of December, participants at all CBCO blood drives will receive a maroon, long-sleeved shirt.
You can give blood at any of the following locations:
- Bentonville – 11:30 AM to 5:30 PM, Wednesday, December 4, 2019, Zebra Technologies, 1201 28th Street
- Eureka Springs – 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Tuesday, December 3, 2019, Inn of the Ozarks, Hwy 62 West
- Holiday Island – 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Monday, December 2, 2019, Holiday Island Elks Lodge, 4 Parkcliff Drive
- Springdale – 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, Friday, December 6, 2019, Shiloh Christian School, 1707 Johnson Road
- Springdale – 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM, Friday, December 6, 2019, Haas Hall Academy, 922 E Emma Avenue-Suite 201