Community comes together for a house dedication

"It is a new start, a new chapter in our lives, my kids are teenagers now and so it is a new start for a new life with a new home"

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — A mother of four, working and going to school full time, finally gets to be a homeowner.

“I knew I wouldn’t be able to be a homeowner on my own as a single parent raising four children,” she said.

After putting in 300 hours of “sweat equity” Bautista was able to buy a house with zero percent interest thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Washington County.

“It is a dream come true,” she said. “Being a single parent you always want to provide for your children a stable home and they can actually call this a home.”

According to Habitat for Humanity’s Executive Director Brandon Swoboda, the nonprofit looks for volunteers, sponsors, and identifies partner families in the community to all come together and build a home.

“Our vision is everyone deserves to live in a decent home,” Swoboda said. “We accomplish that by bringing people together to build homes, communities, and hope.”

Not only did the community put work into the house, but Bautista did too.

“There’s just something about building strength, stability, and self-reliance through building your own home,” Swoboda said.

He said by allowing partner families to help with the home, the process becomes a “hand up” and not a “hand out”.

Bautista said now her and her children can start a new chapter in their lives.

“Just the fact that we are able to have family time in a new home and privacy because we all get our own rooms now,” she said. “I think that is just the best part.”

To help or to learn more information about Habitat for Humanity, click here.