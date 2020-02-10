Community helps sick veteran’s “fur-ever” friend

It's a heartwarming story, that proves dogs are really man's best friend.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — A post about an unbreakable bond between a sick Fayetteville veteran and his dog is making waves on social media.

Inside the Arkansas State Veterans Home in Fayetteville is where you’ll find Mike, but one thing is missing from his new home — his beloved dog, Tucker.

Mike’s family is reaching out to the community to help keep these “fur-ever” friends united.

Arkansas State Veterans Home of Fayetteville Administrator Buster McCall said when Mike came to the VA, he had to put his dog, Tucker, in the pound.

The great thing about volunteers bringing Mike’s dog here to visit with him is that he gets a little piece of home here at his new home. Buster McCall, Administrator, Arkansas State Veterans Home

Mike is terminally ill with cancer. He’s so sick, we weren’t able to speak with him in person — but the Northwest Arkansas community isn’t letting that stop him from seeing his four-legged companion.

“When those dogs go down the halls, we see dreams coming true,” McCall said.

In the past month, the Animal League of Washington County has been bringing Tucker in for regular visits.

There is just so much healing that can take place seeing your pet, and petting your animal when you’re in the hospital. JoAnn Traw, Assistant Director, Animal League of Washington County

Animal League of Washington County Assistant Director JoAnn Traw said Mike’s sister, who lives out of state, reached out to them for help because Tucker is also sick.

“We’ve been taking care of Tucker and we’ve been boarding him at the vet clinic that we work with,” Traw said. “He had some ear infections that were really pretty bad so we’re getting that cleared up.”

The Animal League of Washington County asked for the community’s help on Facebook to find a foster home for Tucker, but because of the outpour of support — Traw said they now have several options for Tucker when he’s medically ready to make that transition.

“It’s been so wonderful,” she said. “We are just so grateful for this community that supports us and our programs.”

The Animal League of Washington County is asking for donations for Tucker’s care.

