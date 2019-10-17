Community leaders create action-plan for population growth

"Our VISION for Rogers and Lowell is a vibrant, diverse, and cohesive community in the heart of Northwest Arkansas"

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — Community leaders from Northwest Arkansas came together with a vision for the future.

On October 17, the 2019 Leaders Conference in Rogers revealed the Vision 100: Community Action Plan.

Our VISION for Rogers and Lowell is a vibrant, diverse, and cohesive community in the heart of Northwest Arkansas, with a willing spirit, a healthy focus and a progressive attitude, possessing the core values of faith, family, community, education, and economic prosperity. We will advance these values by preserving and recognizing our heritage, taking action in the present, and pursuing a dynamic future. Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce

The plan was developed by both residents and community leaders as the Rogers-Lowell Area continues to grow.

The Chamber of Commerce said the area needs to prepare for the population to grow to 100,000 before 2035.

“The good side of growth is that we get more things to do, more family entertainment, more night life,” Rogers-Lowell Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Raymond Burns said. “The challenge is that there is not as many people to work because there’s so many jobs.”

He said the city will have to continue to build itself as an attractive community, so it can attract those future employees who will work for its Fortune 500 and smaller businesses.

The Chamber said the final stage of the Vision 100 Plan is to deploy a “Keeper of the Vision” campaign.

