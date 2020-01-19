Community members make care packages for students in need

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Dozens of people in Fayetteville honoring MLK weekend with a special service project to help students in need.

More than 100 students from Asbell elementary school will be getting brand new accessories to keep them comfortable during the colder temperatures.

The school’s auditorium was packed with volunteers Saturday morning, as they filled dozens of backpacks with what students may need this winter.

From gloves, hats, lotion and a backpack, several items were donated to build these care packages.

The community project is one of several events hosted by the NWA MLK Council and the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.

The fraternity’s President PJ Lambey said he was glad to see so many people give up their Saturday morning for a good cause and this is exactly what he envisioned when putting a project together to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“The service aspect is amazing because as doctor king said you don’t have to be special to serve. You don’t have to be able to do something extraordinary. You just have to be able to give your time and want to be here,” said Lambey.

This is only of several events planned to remember MLK this weekend. For more click here.

