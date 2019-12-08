Community react to teen shot and killed near the scene of a reported robbery

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A Bentonville police officer shoots and kills a teenager near the scene of a reported robbery. Arkansas State Police said the shooting happened last night in Bentonville just before 11:30pm in the area of Greenhouse Road and SW Briar Creek Avenue.

A.S.P. said a Bentonville police officer was responding to a report of an attempted robbery at the Kum and Go convenience store a few blocks from where the shooting took place.

Video from home surveillance nearby shows the crime scene. According to A.S.P. the officer approached 17-year old, Dominick Matt who was walking in the area. Authorities said Matt brandished a handgun causing the officer to shoot him.

The teen’s family said Matt had just woken up from a nap, walked his dog and headed out to a friend’s house. They said Matt frequently visited the Kum and Go convenience store. His parents said he was a good kid and has never been in trouble with the law. The family has lived in the neighborhood for about 10 years and said they are just trying to make sense of it all. Neighbors in the area said they are shocked.



“This is completely out of the ordinary, this is a very quiet neighborhood, most of the traffic you see here is people running or jogging for exercise… to have something like this happen on my yard, it’s just crazy,” said local resident and businessman Kevin Chaffold.

At this time we do not know if the gun Matt reportedly had was found.

A.S.P. is working to find out if the teen was involved in the store robbery and if the use of deadly force used by police was consistent with state laws.

The officer involved is on administrative leave until the investigation is complete.