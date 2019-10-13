Community walks for kids in need

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — For more than 20 years the Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter has provided a safe haven for kids, but now it’s the community that’s giving back to the shelter.

Walk for Hope, Courtesy of NWACS

On Saturday, October 12, the Northwest Arkansas community gathered together to support the opening of the Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter’s (NWACS) new charter school, Hope Academy.

Hope Academy of Northwest Arkansas is going to be the first of it’s kind in the state.

It’s a charter school focused on trauma-informed care for students who have difficulty learning in a traditional classroom setting.

According to NWACS and Hope Academy Board President Emily Reynolds, this school is important because it enables children to succeed.

“Even if they do need a little bit of different style of learning this is going to allow us to help those kids see that they’re going to have a really bright future ahead,” she said.

After the shelter’s 25 years of serving Northwest Arkansas, Reynolds said this charter school is another way to expand their mission and their services.

Hope Academy got the final approval from the Arkansas Department of Education on Thursday, October 10.

The school is set to open in August 2020.