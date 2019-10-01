Construction continues on busy Rogers exit

Construction is expected to be complete within one year

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — Construction continues at Exit 85 off Interstate 49.

Danny Straessle with Arkansas Department of Transportation said crews continue making progress on work at Exit 85. They are building a single-point urban interchange to help alleviate traffic in that area.

“We’ll take the dry and the heat into the fall as much as possible so that we can continue the good work that we’re doing,” Straessle said.

Construction is expected to be complete within one year.

The project will include removing stop lights and expanding part of I-49.

Straessle said crews will be ready to shift traffic again soon if weather cooperates.