Construction project destroyed during storm at NWA School

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KFTA) — A strong line of storms moved through Northwest Arkansas causing major damage to a construction project at Gravette High School.
According to Gravette Police Captain Chris Kelley, crews were on the scene while winds from a storm blew over a wall being constructed. Kelley said no one was injured when the wall fell.
The new Gravette High School arena is currently under construction.
Pictured below is the wall that construction crews were building before it fell minutes before the storm moved through.
