Construction project destroyed during storm at NWA School

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KFTA) — A strong line of storms moved through Northwest Arkansas causing major damage to a construction project at Gravette High School.

According to Gravette Police Captain Chris Kelley, crews were on the scene while winds from a storm blew over a wall being constructed. Kelley said no one was injured when the wall fell.

The new Gravette High School arena is currently under construction.

Video shows the aftermath of a wall that fell at Gravette High School after a storm moved through the area.
Video courtesy: Brian McKinzie, Gravette Police Dept.

Pictured below is the wall that construction crews were building before it fell minutes before the storm moved through.

Photo Courtesy: Brian McKinzie, Gravette Police Dept

