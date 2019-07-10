Construction underway at Fayetteville High School to curtail parking issues

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Construction is happening at Fayetteville High School to better serve students and those who cater to them.

Additional parking spaces will be offered beginning Fall 2019. When students return to school, 120 new spaces will be available, and 60 more will be available toward the end of the 2019-20 school year.

Students may be receive a parking spot through an application process.

Dr. Megan Slocum with the Fayetteville School District said they’re trying to assist students by providing as many alternatives as possible.

Slocum added that one alternative is to partner with the University of Arkansas to allow high school juniors and seniors to park in Lot 99 and ride the UA Transit back to the high school.