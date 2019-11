FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The University of Arkansas is beginning construction on a new civil engineering research and education center.

The building will be more than 34,000 square feet, and will be dedicated to providing hands-on education and research opportunities for students.

“We’ll be able to build things that are more safe for society,” said John English, dean of the College of Engineering.

English said the project should be complete in two years.