Construction worker accused of “hard-core sex conduct”

A construction worker is accused of inappropriate behavior while on the job

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Not once, but twice a construction worker was caught with his hands down his pants, according to a probable cause affidavit.

On September 24, John Hale was read his Miranda rights at the Fayetteville Police Department. He admitted to watching pornography but, “denied ever exposing himself or masturbating [while in any apartment],” according to the preliminary report.

However, two witnesses gave police a different story.

Fayetteville police received a complaint on September 19, involving a man, later identified as John Hale, 56, who was working construction at an apartment complex in Fayetteville. About half-dozen workers were assigned to work in the vacant apartment.

The witness told police he [a construction worker] entered the apartment and saw Hale sitting in the middle of the floor watching porn on his phone, pants unbuttoned and was masturbating. The witness said he left the apartment, but Hale stayed and continued masturbating.

Another time, while working at a different apartment, another witness [a construction worker] said he saw Hale watching porn on his phone and masturbating.

Police arrested Hale and he was transported to the Washington County Detention Center.

Hale faces charges of public display of hard-core sex conduct, two counts of harassment, two counts 3rd-degree assault, two counts of 2nd-degree false imprisonment.