‘Conversations for Change’ launches first session

It's a group discussion bringing people together to talk about topics of inclusiveness and anti-racist practices.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) – Two groups are uniting in Springdale to launch a new program about inclusion.

Elxr Yoga Lounge in Fayetteville is partnering with Arkansas Arts and Fashion Forum for their first edition of Conversations for Change.

It’s a group discussion bringing people together to talk about topics of inclusiveness and anti-racist practices.

“The goal is to actually create a group of people who can come together and feel comfortable with a shared vocabulary so it’s really just about building the correct vocabulary to be able to have these conversations,” CEO of Arkansas Arts and Fashion Forum Robin Atkinson said.

“What you get to do is you get to develop a tool kit and you just have tools in your belt to understand what an ally is,” ELXR Yoga Lounge Teacher Sadie McDonald said. “Understanding vocabulary around inclusion and just creating a safer place for everybody.”

There are plans in the works to have these sit-downs once a month at the forum’s building in Downtown Springdale.