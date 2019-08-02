Convicted child predator gets 30 years in federal prison

Fox 24

He produced and possessed child pornography

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — A federal judge has sentenced a man to 30 years in prison for producing child pornography, according to Duane “Dak” Kees, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas

Christopher Nebling, 35, of Springdale was convicted Friday, Aug. 2, of two counts of producing child pornography.

Nebling will be on supervised release status for 20 years following his release from prison, Kees stated.

During November 2018, Nebling raped a juvenile and used a cellphone to take inappropriate, illegal photos, according to Kees.

His phone was confiscated and used during an investigation, Kees stated. Investigators found several other child pornography photos with two juveniles that were 10 and 17 at the time.

Nebling was indicted on federal charges in February 2019, but pleaded guilty during April 2019, according to court documents.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fox24 Live Stream

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss