Convicted sex offender arrested after volunteering at local schools

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — A convicted sex offender is facing additional charges after reportedly volunteering at two schools in Springdale and at a local church.

Harold “Joe” Morris, 64, is accused of failing to register as a sex offender. He is in the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of a $3,500 bond.

Morris was arrested while working at the place he’s employed. He reportedly told police he volunteered for the Springdale High School and Lakeside Junior High School bands, and for the music program at Heritage Friendship Baptist Church.

Police spoke with the high school band teacher who told them Morris volunteered for the band for about three weeks and had direct access to the students.

Morris failed to disclose to authorities that he was volunteering. He volunteered under an alias of Howard Joe Morris, but used his actual birth date, according to police.

Morris is a registered, level 2 sex offender. He was convicted of second-degree sexual assault during June 2012. He had sexual contact with a 16-year-old girl while he was a band teacher.