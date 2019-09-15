Conway PD: Elderly woman to return to Conway, daughter facing charges

CONWAY, Ark. (KARK) — Police say a woman will be charged after she allegedly took her mother from a Conway nursing home without permission earlier this month.

Lisa Bozarth is accused of taking 79-year-old Linda Jaggers from the nursing home without authorization on September 6th.

Police say a public tip on social media led them to a home in Craighead County.

Deputies there were able to visit the home where they learned Jaggers and Bozarth had been there but were currently in the Bentonville area.

The mother and daughter were found at an Airbnb in Bella Vista.

Bozarth is expected to be charged with resisting, in addition to charges related to the warrant out of Conway.

Police say Jaggers was disoriented, but is receiving medical attention, and is expected to be returned to the nursing home in Conway.

On a social media post, Conway police expressed appreciation to the public, as well as the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office and the Bella Vista Police Department.

