The Arkansas based company is the most recent addition to be a Razorback athletics sponsors

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Core Brewing and Distilling Company is now the official craft brewery of the Arkansas Razorbacks, according to the University of Arkansas.

Core Brewing products will be sold at Razorback Stadium during football games, according to the university.

The company will also be an official sponsor of the Razorback football, and men’s basketball and baseball radio networks, according to the university.

The company was established in 2010.